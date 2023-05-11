CADILLAC – The Huron-Manistee National Forests (HMNFs) has scheduled projects throughout the summer necessitating temporary closures that may impact travel plans.
“The interruptions anticipated this summer are going to pay dividends next year and for years to come. Visitors to our recreation sites are making lasting memories and it is important that the HMNFs are remembered by visitors for the right reasons. These projects help ensure visitors have a safe and unforgettable experience,” said Forest Operations Staff Officer Kim Walton.
Walton asked for patience from affected visitors.
Walton said site maintenance and improvement projects planned for the summer will result in the following temporary closures, delayed openings, or disruptions to normal services.
Thanks to the Great American Outdoors Act (GAOA), the HMNFs can accomplish much of these enhancements and upgrades. Enacted into law on Aug. 4, 2020, the GAOA continues to provide new opportunities for the USDA Forest Service to deliver benefits to the American public through major investments in infrastructure, recreation facilities, public lands access and land and water conservation. The GAOA has funded important projects on all four districts of the HMNFs. GAOA funded projects are denoted by an asterisk.
Projects slated in the Huron Shores Ranger District include:
• AuSable River Primitive Camping (April 17 to Nov. 3) Access may be impacted while Consumers Energy replaces headgates and dead bay infill at 5 Channels Dam. The eastern portion of the boat launch parking lot will be utilized for contractor parking and material staging. There will also be intermittent closures of the boat launch while the construction barge is built and/or launched.
• Pine Acres Boat Launch visitors should expect intermittent closures through the fall, while the site receives new fee tubes, boat launch and information boards, dock improvements and parking lot drainage upgrades.
- West Gate Scenic Overlook is receiving a new double vault toilet.
- Whirlpool Angler Access (April 27 to May 26, 2023) access road is being paved.
Although work occurs year-round on the HMNFs, some construction work is dependent on appropriate weather windows, that are most likely to occur during peak recreation season.
“Recreation season coincides with construction season. Maintenance work, like pavement preservation, must be conducted under specific weather conditions to be effective. Temperature, humidity and precipitation can negatively impact fresh pavement,” said Forest Engineer Heather Jamison.
She asked that visitors stay clear of work areas and respect closed gates. “Unannounced or unexpected visitors can interrupt work and postpone the completion of a project. Worse yet, someone could be seriously injured as workers are engaged in potentially dangerous activities like tree felling and heavy equipment operations,” cautioned Jamison.
Jamison said construction is not the only thing that can impact the availability of the HMNFs recreation sites. Weather, large events, fire restrictions, tree mortality, and any number of other factors may affect summer travel plans. She said it is important to plan ahead and prepare adding that gaining knowledge of the area from land managers, literature, maps and online resources can ensure a successful trip.
Forest visitors are encouraged to monitor the Huron-Manistee National Forests’ website, follow the HMNFs on Twitter and Facebook and contact the HMNFs offices prior to visiting. To reserve a campsite, buy a day use pass, or check the status of an existing reservation, visit Recreation.gov.