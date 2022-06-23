TAWAS: Some smallmouth bass and rock bass were caught off the pier while casting crawlers and body baits. At Gateway Park on the Taws River, there were some largemouth and smallmouth bass caught while casting plastics, spinners and crawlers. Some catfish, freshwater drum and bullheads were caught while still fishing crawlers on the bottom. Boat anglers caught Chinook salmon, steelhead and walleye out past buoy 2 in 60 to 80 feet while trolling spoons and crankbaits. Walleye were caught inside the bay near buoys 4 and 6 while trolling crawlers and crankbaits in 12 to 15 feet.
AuGRES: Walleye fishing was good on the days when the boats could get out. There were some reports of limits caught over on the eastside of the Charity Islands toward the slot in 20 to 25 feet while trolling crawlers and crank baits. There were some limits of walleye caught from the Charity Islands all the way south to the Saganing and Pinconning bars in 10 to 25 feet while trolling crawlers and crankbaits. Largemouth bass anglers caught fish closer to shore near the weeds of the mouth of the AuGres River and inside Wigwam Bay and in the Pine River while casting spinners, plastics and body baits. Some rock bass, perch, catfish, freshwater drum, bullheads, pike and largemouth bass were caught while still fishing crawlers and casting spinners off the dock at Pine River access.
ALPENA: Anglers catching lake trout limits were common. Anglers were heading out toward Thunder Bay Island, Nordmeer wreck and out toward the first set of humps. Best depths were in 65 to 120 feet of water. Anglers were running a few lines near bottom and the rest scattered in the water column. On the deep lines, anglers were using attractors with spin glo flies or spin glos. On the higher lines, anglers were running mostly spoons, greens, chartreuse, blue and silver, green, orange and silver, yellow and mostly brighter colored spoons. The lines higher up were getting lake trout but also an occasional silver fish, Atlantic salmon, steelhead or Chinook salmon. Walleye fishing was slow and most were caught at night. Anglers should try fishing Northshore, North Point, Grass Island, Sulphur Island or Scarecrow Island for best results. Anglers were trolling crank baits, crawler harnesses and spoons. The best depths were in 15 to 30 feet of water.
THUNDER BAY RIVER: Anglers were casting body baits, spoons and bass type lures. Anglers were also using live bait, night crawlers and leeches. Anglers were catching smallmouth bass, walleye, pike, freshwater drum, bullheads and bowfin.
ROGERS CITY: Anglers reported that lake trout limits were common. The fish were moving around a lot with the wind and water temperature changes. Once located, anglers should keep circling back on them. The best depths were in 40 to 70 feet of water and running lines throughout the water column and fishing flashers and spin glos near the bottom but not right on the bottom. Spoons were used up higher. Silver fish were hitting the higher lines using bright spoons, oranges, greens, silvers and chartreuse.
Fishing Tip: Avoid these mistakes to experience great fishing
Did you know simple mistakes can make or break your fishing adventures? Check out these basic things to avoid if you want to have better success on the water:
• Make sure your reel is filled with line – don’t wait until it gets to half-empty and risk losing a great catch due to an inadequate amount of line.
• Check your knots – monitor their strength and durability after each fish. If the strength gets compromised, cut the line down a few feet and start again.
• Set the hook – don’t forget to do this each time you even think you’ve got a bite. Why waste a great catch just because you forgot to set the hook?