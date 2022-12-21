CARDINALS AND JUNCOS

Participating in bird counts is a fun and fruitful way to spend winter days. There are numerous winter bird counts happening throughout the state. Learn more on the MI Birds webpage. Pictured above are cardinals and juncos in a tree.

 Photo courtesy Michele Black Gallipolis

LANSING – While the weather outside may, as the song goes, be frightful, winter is one of the most exciting times to go birding across Michigan and the Great Lakes region, according to the Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

Many new visitors from the north arrive in the colder months, including snow buntings, horned larks and dark-eyed juncos. Snowy owls, great gray owls, northern hawk owls and boreal owls also make their way into the Upper Peninsula and northern Lower Peninsula. The DNR says winter is the perfect season for waterfowl birding, too, as hundreds of thousands of ducks, geese and swans descend on the Great Lakes.

