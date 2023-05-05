CADILLAC – The USDA Forest Service will begin conducting prescribed fires on the Huron-Manistee National Forests in preparation for the 2023 wildfire season.
“Prescribed fires reduce the impacts of wildfires and allow fire to play its natural part in many ecosystems on the Huron-Manistee National Forests,” said Forest Fire Fuels Officer Brian Stearns.
According to Stearns, before implementation, burn plans are prepared, taking into consideration a variety of ecological concerns and agency policies.
“Project locations are selected based upon a variety of parameters, including wind speed and direction, relative humidity and temperature, fire danger, seasonal restrictions and potential smoke impacts to best reach the identified resource objectives specific for the project area,” Stearns stated.
In coordination with state and county partners, the Forest Service has identified opportunities to reduce hazardous fuels buildup by conducting agency administrated burning in Alcona, Crawford, Oceana, Oscoda, Lake, Manistee, Muskegon, Newaygo and Wexford counties. Alerts will be placed on the Huron-Manistee’s social media to inform the public that a prescribed burn may be occurring in their area.
Prescribed burning is conducted with the safety of the public and firefighters as the highest priority and will only occur when appropriate resources are available. If it is necessary to temporarily close roads and trails, the Forest Service will notify the public of these closures by posting signs.
Agency personnel remain on-site to conduct operations and monitor results for as long as there is visible smoke. During these burning operations, visitors and residents may see and smell smoke many miles away and for several days afterward.
After the fire, burning material is usually extinguished near the outer edges. Logs and stumps inside the interior may burn for a few days after the burn is done. Firefighters will return until the fire is considered extinguished. Any fire lines created will be allowed to grow back with vegetation.
The Michigan Prescribed Fire Council notes that prescribed burning has long been recognized by land managers as a management tool capable of bringing about a complex array of outcomes, depending on how it is applied. Those outcomes include encouraging and discouraging plant growth, reducing thatch and duff, increasing nutrient availability, increasing rates of solar soil warming, and exposing mineral soils for better seed germination. More recently, land managers have come to understand the ecological benefits of burning, particularly, increases in biological diversity.
“Burned areas create ideal habitat when it regenerates. Species such as white-tailed deer, turkey, butterflies, songbirds, grouse and turtles use burned areas for food, cover and a place to raise their young,” noted Stearns.
For more information on prescribed fire on the Huron-Manistee National Forests, visit www.fs.usda.gov/hmnf.