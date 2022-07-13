EAST TAWAS – The inaugural Tawas Bay Vets & Nets fishing affair is already at capacity, as far as boat captains and veteran participants. However, organizers say that volunteers and support crowds are still needed.
Help is being sought for the set-up on Friday, July 29, as well as the day of the event on Saturday, July 30, with volunteers also requested to assist during the day’s activities. In the case of inclement weather, a rain date has been scheduled for Sunday, July 31.
Those interested in lending a hand can register online at www.pegasusspringsmi.com, or by calling Dennis Clare at 269-967-3358.
Volunteers will also receive a commemorative Tawas Bay Vets & Nets T-shirt, while supplies last.
This new occasion is a veterans appreciation fishing event. It’s being hosted by the Iosco County Veterans Affairs Office, in partnership with the nonprofit Pegasus Springs Therapeutic Riding Center (TRC) in National City.
The free event is open to all Michigan active duty, guard, reserve, retired and honorably discharged U.S. military service members. Although the inaugural year goal of 80 veterans has been reached and participant sign-up is closed, veterans who want to be placed on a standby list may contact Clare at the phone number above, or via e-mail at TawasBayVetsandNets@yahoo.com.
The July 30 event will begin at 7:30 a.m. from East Tawas Harbor Park, with an opening ceremony and the Posting of Colors by the Honor Guard. The park is located at the end of Newman Street, near the US-23 intersection.
According to those from the TRC, U.S. Coast Guard and Iosco County Sheriff’s Office personnel will then lead a procession as they escort the boats out of the harbor, along the state pier, between 8:30 a.m. and 9 a.m.
The meal that will be offered later on is reserved for veterans, boat crews and volunteers, but the public is encouraged to come out and show their support for our military during the opening ceremony and when the veterans make their departure that morning. All are invited to welcome the participants as they return to Harbor Park at about 3 p.m., as well. The public may also attend the 4 p.m. awards ceremony at the park.
Clare adds that there will be plenty of prize drawings for the veterans, as local businesses have been overwhelmingly generous with their contributions to this.
Volunteers are needed starting at noon on July 29, and this will include setting up tents and flags.
For the actual event the next day, July 30, volunteers can begin as early as 5:30 a.m. Help is needed with registration, as well as directing and assisting veterans to their assigned boats. Clare says that the bulk of the activities will be held near the pier at Harbor Park. But volunteers will be stationed at both that site and the boat launch by the Michigan State Police detachment, a short distance down the road on US-23, to assist with checking in the captains before they launch the boats.
Volunteers are also being requested to help throughout the day with the awards ceremony, dinner and getting the veterans and boats signed back, then assisting with tear down after the event.
According to the Tawas Bay Vets & Nets Facebook page, there is a particular need for those with fish cleaning experience, as well, to help fillet and bag the catches for the veterans to take home.
Organizers note that they’re hoping for 30-40 volunteers, in order to efficiently pull off the event and say thank you to the veterans.
Persons or businesses interested in donating drawing prizes for the veterans or a financial gift to help defray costs for the event, may reach out to Clare.
To stay up to date, details can be found by searching for Tawas Bay Vets & Nets on Facebook.