TAWAS: Some lake trout and walleye were caught in the Tawas River at Gateway Park while casting body baits & spoons.

AuGRES AND PINE RIVER: There were a few perch and walleye caught out near Point AuGres while still fishing with minnows in 30 to 35 feet. There were some reports of steelhead caught just outside of Northport Marina. In the Pine River area, the perch fishing was very slow. There were a few perch caught in the river and straight out in front of the river mouth while still fishing minnows in five to 15 feet.

