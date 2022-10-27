TAWAS: Some lake trout and walleye were caught in the Tawas River at Gateway Park while casting body baits & spoons.
AuGRES AND PINE RIVER: There were a few perch and walleye caught out near Point AuGres while still fishing with minnows in 30 to 35 feet. There were some reports of steelhead caught just outside of Northport Marina. In the Pine River area, the perch fishing was very slow. There were a few perch caught in the river and straight out in front of the river mouth while still fishing minnows in five to 15 feet.
ALPENA: Anglers were targeting the staging steelhead, Atlantic salmon and some coho salmon that will be entering Thunder Bay River at any time. Anglers should try fishing from the mouth of the river out to 40 to 60 feet and run bright spoons high in the water column for best results.
THUNDER BAY RIVER: Anglers reported a lot of Chinook salmon in the river, but many of them were past their spawn. Anglers were seeing a handful of Atlantic salmon up at the dam but had no luck getting them to hit. Very little to no reports of coho or steelhead.
UNIONVILLE: Boat anglers fishing Sunset Marina near Unionville were catching a mixed bag of crappie and bluegill while fishing live bait and largemouth bass and northern pike while casting artificial baits.
CHEBOYGAN RIVER: Chinook salmon were still plentiful in the river, though most fish were spawned out at this point. Several trophy length fish were caught recently. Additionally, steelhead numbers in the river should increase over the next few weeks, with some already in the river. Natural baits tended to be more effective when water temperatures were cold.