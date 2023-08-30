TAWAS: Anglers fishing in 60 to 70 feet of water caught about half the limit of walleye, three to five fish, with reports of a couple steelhead being caught while fishing for walleye as well. Yellow perch were targeted more and caught in good numbers around structure in the bay. Anglers fishing for catfish from shore at Gateway Park had a little bit of luck and reported catching largemouth bass there.
OSCODA/AuSABLE: Anglers reported catching smallmouth bass with the occasional walleye.
ALPENA/THUNDER BAY RIVER: Those targeting catfish had hit-or-miss results late evenings from 9th Avenue Bridge to Mill Island Park. Pier anglers reported fishing as slow. A few bass, pike and panfish were caught using crawlers and crankbaits. Walleye in the bay were difficult to find, with the most results coming from North Point and the deeper waters around Scarecrow Island. Weather permitting, the waters around Thunder Bay Island to the humps were giving up lake trout, Chinook, coho, steelhead and Atlantics. Fish were widely scattered, so running lines at all depths had the best results. Anglers reported a few Chinooks had made their way inside the bay, with spoons, plugs and flies catching a few fish.
PRESQUE ISLE: Anglers reported fish scattered in depths of 90 to 160 feet of water with water temperatures in the mid-60s to 70 degrees. Lake trout were taken straight out of the harbor to the new lighthouse when fishing close to bottom with flasher/spin glows and spoons. A few Chinooks, coho and walleye were taken while fishing the middle of the column in 90 to 140 feet of water. Walleye were found from North Bay to Black Point in depths of 50 to 70 feet of water. Best results came from crankbaits ran at 20 to 40 feet down.
ROCKPORT: Anglers reported fair catches of walleye from false Presque Isle to Middle Island. Spoons and crankbaits were productive 15 to 25 feet down over 50 to 70 feet of water. Lake trout fishing was good from 60 to 110 feet of water while running flasher/spin glows and spoons. Spoons run at 20 to 50 feet were producing steelhead, Atlantics and a decent number of Chinooks. Early and late in the day was most productive for Chinooks, with green, chartreuse and watermelon spoons working best.
ROGERS CITY: Chinook salmon started to stage off Swan Bay. Due to warm water, fish were not biting well. Anglers reported catching a few very early, before daybreak, and a few after dark. Anglers were running lines throughout the water column for best results. Spoons, flashers with flies, squids or meat rigs with flashers were catching the fish. Anglers reported using downriggers, dipseys, lead core and copper off boards. The best depths were anywhere from 20 to 120 feet of water. There were quite a few walleye taken incidentally from anglers targeting salmon. When cold water comes in, the fishing is better, so pay attention to the winds and plan to fish then for better results. Anglers reported very few other species taken lately, as most anglers focused on salmon. Lake trout were reported to be caught out deep in 120 feet of water or more. Fishing close to the bottom with big flashers and spin glows or green spoons has given anglers success.
CHEBOYGAN RIVER/LAKE HURON: The salmon run came earlier than expected in Cheboygan this year. Boat anglers caught them within the Cheboygan River channel as well as farther offshore. Salmon were also found off the pier and at the dam, though the pier tends to be more productive during this early part of the run. Pier anglers can also expect to catch northern pike on salmon lures. Time of day can make a big difference on whether salmon bite. Early in the morning (before sunrise) has been the best in Cheboygan.