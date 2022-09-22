TAWAS: There were some walleye and steelhead caught out past buoy #2 while trolling body baits and spoons in 50 to 60 feet of water. A few walleye were caught inside the bay near buoys 4 & 6 while trolling crawlers and flicker shad in 15 to 20 feet. At Gateway Park on the Tawas River, there were some Chinook salmon caught while casting lures and drifting spawn.
AuGRES AND PINE RIVER: Some walleye were caught out past the mouth of the river and near Pt. AuGres while trolling crawlers and flicker shad in 25 to 28 feet. There were some smaller sized bluegill and perch caught in the river while still fishing from the docks with worms. Some largemouth bass were caught near shore between Lookout Point and AuGres Point while casting body baits, spinners and plastics. At the Pine River Access, there were some perch caught straight out from the river and south towards the Saganing and Pinconning bars in 10 to 15 feet.
ALPENA: Lake trout were caught while fishing the humps or the Nordmeer Wreck. Anglers fishing close to the bottom while adding additional lines throughout the water column encountered younger Chinook, steelhead, coho and maybe walleye. There were reports of a few Chinook caught at Michelys Hole. Once the bay cools down, a mix of steelhead, walleye and younger salmon along with staging coho should also be caught.
THUNDER BAY RIVER: Anglers were trolling the river early and late for Chinook and coho. A few fish were present, but fishing was slow. A few fish entered the river, but it was a very slow bite. Anglers were trolling flatfish spoons and body baits. Anglers were also fishing up towards the dam, but it was very slow. There was a small push of salmon in the river but with the current warm spell anglers were going to have to wait till fall weather sets in for better amounts of fish.
ROGERS CITY: Chinook salmon were staging off Swan Bay. When the water was on the cooler side, fishing was better, and the fish were more aggressive and bit better. Lots of mature jacks were caught and lots of larger ones as well. The best fishing was on cloudy days, or very early in the day or late after sunset. Anglers were trolling anywhere from inside the bay out to 70 feet of water. Anglers were running lines throughout the water column for best results. Anglers were using spoons, J-Plugs, attractors with flies or squids and meat rigs. Greens, blues, silvers, black and white or glow were all good colors. Anglers not wanting to fish south were doing descent up the lake targeting younger Chinook, steelhead and lake trout along with an occasional coho, mature Chinook or walleye. Anglers were finding the bait and fishing that for best results. Anglers were fishing anywhere from 40 feet of water and out. The key was to fish the bait and to stick with it. Spoons were mostly being used and deployed throughout the water column. There seemed to be a good number of steelhead around as they were keyed in on the young of the year smelt. The younger Chinook, coho and lake trout were also feeding heavily on them to.
Summer may be drawing to a close, but great fishing is far from over. Many anglers agree that fall is a wonderful time to cast a line as fish prepare for the colder months by ramping up their feeding efforts. Most target – and see much success pursuing – salmon, walleye, perch, panfish and bass.
Get ready to reel in some of these beauties at fall fishing hot spots across the state.