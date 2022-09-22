TAWAS: There were some walleye and steelhead caught out past buoy #2 while trolling body baits and spoons in 50 to 60 feet of water. A few walleye were caught inside the bay near buoys 4 & 6 while trolling crawlers and flicker shad in 15 to 20 feet. At Gateway Park on the Tawas River, there were some Chinook salmon caught while casting lures and drifting spawn.

AuGRES AND PINE RIVER: Some walleye were caught out past the mouth of the river and near Pt. AuGres while trolling crawlers and flicker shad in 25 to 28 feet. There were some smaller sized bluegill and perch caught in the river while still fishing from the docks with worms. Some largemouth bass were caught near shore between Lookout Point and AuGres Point while casting body baits, spinners and plastics. At the Pine River Access, there were some perch caught straight out from the river and south towards the Saganing and Pinconning bars in 10 to 15 feet.

