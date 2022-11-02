CLOSING PIER

The USDA Forest Service is closing the Camp 10 Bridge Pier due to public safety concerns involving the structural integrity of the popular fishing spot. The boat launch and east side pier will remain open.

 Photo courtesy of the USDA Forest Service.

MIO – The Huron-Manistee National Forest is closing the Camp 10 Pier on the AuSable River due to numerous structural deficiencies. While the west pier is closed, the boat launch and the pier located on the east side of the river are open for use and maintained and operated by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

Located in Big Creek Township, Oscoda County on the AuSable River, the pier is located west of Mio adjacent to the Camp 10 Road Bridge. The pier has been a long-time favorite fishing spot for anglers.

Tags

Trending Food Videos