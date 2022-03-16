CADILLAC – The Huron-Manistee National Forest (HMNF) River Stewardship program on the AuSable River will increase from two River Rangers to four this summer. As noted in a press release from HMNF, this partnership with Trout Unlimited (TU) is expanding to further engage stewardship initiatives with the public.
Growing this program will offer additional direct outreach in the Huron Shores District, beyond the Wild and Scenic River (WSR) corridor.
The goal is to foster stewardship engagement, sustainable recreation practices and increase awareness of the “Leave No Trace” principles, with focus along the nationally designated wild and scenic portions of the AuSable, Manistee, Pere Marquette and Pine rivers.
According to the HMNF, over the past three years the River Rangers have had much success in engaging stakeholders, interested businesses and river paddlers, anglers and floaters. Successful outcomes include less trash pick up during spring and fall river clean-up, more informed river paddlers and an increase in awareness of safety on the rivers.
To access the TU River Ranger posting, go to https://recruiting.paylocity.com/recruiting/jobs/Details/941791/Trout-Unlimited-Inc/River-Ranger.
“The objectives are to engage river users and have boots on the ground to encourage responsible recreation on our designated [WSR] within the HMNF,” says District Ranger for the Huron Shores District, Benjamin Wiese. “We’ve seen very positive feedback by having these River Rangers either floating the river or stationed at river access points along the wild and scenic areas, so we are expanding the program this summer.”
“Promoting stewardship for the [WSRs] of the Huron-Manistee National Forest through the River Rangers program aids in the protection of our valuable cold-water resources in Michigan and will have benefits for generations to come,” adds Jeremy Geist, Great Lakes Stream Restoration manager for TU. “Trout Unlimited is excited to continue and expand the River Rangers program this year and beyond.”
There are now 10 total River Rangers, 18-25 years of age, hired by TU (since 2019) and the Pere Marquette Watershed Council (since 2012), in partnership with the HMNF district offices in Cadillac/Manistee, Baldwin/White Cloud, Mio and now Huron Shores.
For up to 12 weeks, the River Rangers will focus their efforts on Thursday through Monday during high boat launches usage. The River Rangers all are trained in watercraft safety, Leave No Trace principles and public outreach techniques. They will also work with TU and the Pere Marquette Watershed Council, engaging in select partner projects across the forests.
Michigan has more than 51,000 miles of river, of which 656.4 miles are designated as wild and scenic, and HMNF representatives say that this is truly special for residents. The HMNF manages five WSR sections, totaling 141.5 miles.
The United States Congress created the National Wild and Scenic Rivers System in 1968, to preserve certain rivers with outstanding natural, cultural and recreational values in a free-flowing condition for the enjoyment of present and future generations.
Those involved in WSR management are tasked with managing the outstanding and remarkable values these rivers provide to the local economies and the fish and wildlife habitat, as well as the public’s enjoyment of these special places.
A summary of the WSR sites within the HMNF is as follows:
- AuSable WSR Section – 23 miles; designated in 1984; known for scenic, free-flowing, archaeological-historical, recreation, cold-water fisheries, wildlife and plant species values. This segment runs from the main stem at the Mio Pond project boundary, downstream to the Alcona Pond boundary.
• Manistee WSR Section – 26 miles; designated in 1992; known for recreation fisheries, fish and wildlife habitat values. This section goes from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources boat ramp below Tippy Dam, to the M-55 Bridge.
- Pere Marquette WSR Section – 66 miles; designated in 1978; known for scenic, recreation, fisheries and cultural values. This section is from the SE of Custer, downstream from the junction of the Middle and Little South Branches, east of Baldwin and the Old Highway 31 Bridge.
- Pine WSR Section – 26 miles; designated in 1992; known for scenic, recreation and fisheries values. The segment is from Lincoln Bridge to the east 1/16th line of Section 16, T21N, R13W.
- Watercraft permits are required on these rivers.
As for the Leave No Trace Principles, these include: Plan ahead and prepare, know the rules before you go, pack it in/pack it out, dispose of litter in designated bins, secure possessions in your watercraft and leave areas cleaner than you found them.
The nearly 1 million-acre HMNFs are situated between the shores of Lake Michigan and Lake Huron, in the northern half of the state’s Lower Peninsula. The forests offer year-around motorized and non-motorized recreation opportunities. Most popular are the trails and campgrounds along such nationally designated WSRs as the Pine, Manistee, AuSable and Pere Marquette rivers.
The forests’ management team of botanists, biologists, archeologists, fire, timber and silvicultural specialists manage for health, harvest, prescribed burns and endangered/sensitive species habitat.
The HMNF is host to species including the Kirtland’s Warbler, Piping Plover, Karner Blue Butterfly, Pitcher’s Thistle and the Massasauga Rattlesnake.
More can be learned at www.fs.usda.gov/hmnf.
The HMNFs are managed in four districts, with a supervisor’s office for each, and contact information for several of the offices appears below.
• Cadillac Supervisor’s Office, Cadillac: 231-775-2421.
• Cadillac/Manistee District Office, Wellston: 231-848-7090.
• Baldwin/White Cloud District Office, Baldwin: 231-745-4631.
• Huron Shores District Office, Oscoda: 989-739-0728.
• Mio District Office, Mio: 989-826-3252.