Trumpeters at Alcona Pond

BIRD COUNT VIEW – This view, taken during the Great Backyard Bird Count, shows trumpeter swans on the open waterway at Alcona Pond.

 Courtesy photo by Maggie Berch

OSCODA – It’s a good thing many local participants in the 2023 Great Backyard Bird Count (GBBC) ventured beyond their backyards and tallied along river corridors! Canada geese, common mergansers, herring gulls, and mallard duck numbers dominated the unusually open and ice free waterways, while large numbers of European starlings, rock pigeons (rock doves), and wild turkeys spread across the inland areas.

Thirteen observers in Alcona County, along with 30 in Iosco County, revealed some interesting finds. One American robin and 12 horned larks appeared in the Alcona area. Red-headed woodpeckers are also a rarity now in these parts, but four were located in the Tawas/Sand Lake area.

