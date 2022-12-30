CLASS PHOTO

CLASS PHOTO – Members of Recruit School #11 pose with academy and executive staff from the Michigan DNR Law Enforcement Division on the state Capitol steps Friday in Lansing. In January, the 12 probationary conservation officers – 11 men and one woman – will continue their training by rotating county assignments to receive real-life experience in handling fish, game, recreational safety, general criminal and other situations.

LANSING – One of the most selective law enforcement academies in the state, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer Academy hosted graduation Friday, Dec. 16 at the Michigan State Police Training Academy in Lansing, welcoming 11 men and one woman into the ranks of some of the most highly trained law enforcement professionals in Michigan.

Fifteen candidates initially were selected from nearly 400 applicants to be a part of Recruit School #11 – the DNR’s 23-week training academy that stared July 10.

