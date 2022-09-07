RED PINE CONE

RED PINE CONE – A close-up image of fresh red pine cone and needles is offered.

 Courtesy photo DNR

LANSING – Are you a whiz at tree identification and would you like to make some money? Collecting a bushel of red pine cones this September will earn you $100 and help the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) plant trees in state forests.

From Sept. 1-30, you can pick red pine cones and drop them off by appointment at several DNR locations in the Upper Peninsula and northern Lower Peninsula where red pines are most abundant.

