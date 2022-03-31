TAWAS: The boat ramp was still iced in. There was open water on the outside of the pier; fishing has been slow. The skid pier is in at Gateway Park on the Tawas River. The river was muddy, and fishing was slow.
AuGRES: The river was open, and the skid piers should be in soon. There were a couple reports of some lake trout and walleye caught while trolling body baits near the mouth of the river.
EAST BRANCH AuGRES RIVER AT SINGING BRIDGE ACCESS: The water was very fast and muddy and fishing was slow. There were a couple steelhead caught in the surf. Anglers were fishing with spawn.
PINE RIVER: The skid pier is in at the Pine River.
EAGLE BAY MARINA: There were a few anglers on the ice inside the marina catching bluegill, crappie and perch on waxworms and minnows.
Fishing Tip
Crappie are among the most difficult pan fish to pattern because of their tendency to suspend in the water column, except in the spring. During this time, crappie move to shallow water – sometimes in water only a couple feet deep – to spawn, so there isn’t a lot of water column to suspend in.
Crappies like both minnows and jigs. The easiest way to fish for them is to suspend the bait under a bobber, halfway between the surface and the bottom, around any sort of cover – weeds, brush, dock pilings … whatever.
Anglers who prefer a more active approach can cast with jigs and swim them back or fly fish with minnow-imitating streamers. Just think shallow in spring.