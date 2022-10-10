TAWAS: There were some walleye and steelhead caught past buoy #2 in 35 to 50 feet of water while trolling body baits and crawlers. At Gateway Park on the Tawas River, there were some limits of Chinook and coho salmon caught while drifting spawn and casting lures.

OSCODA: Anglers were catching Chinook and coho on spoons at the pier. Walleye were caught in the evening. At the river, there was a large push of coho.   

