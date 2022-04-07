TAWAS: There were a couple brown trout caught in 10 to 15 feet off Husky Jerks. A few walleye were caught out in 20 to 30 feet off body baits near Alabaster and Whitestone Point. Fishing was slow all week in the Tawas River. A couple lake trout were caught off the pier while casting spoons and body baits.
EAST BRANCH AuGRES RIVER AT SINGING BRIDGE ACCESS: The water was muddy and fishing has been slow.
PINE RIVER: There were some perch caught off minnows in the open water inside Eagle Bay Marina.
ALPENA: The main launch site was still iced up and all around the marina. The river access site on Fletcher Street was open and the dock was in. Anglers reported catching some Atlantic salmon and brown trout while using minnows.
THUNDER BAY RIVER: The river was high and muddy with two chutes open at the 9th Street Dam. Anglers targeting steelhead were drifting with artificial beads imitating fish eggs. A few were also using spawn but had no success.
Fishing Tip
What’s this oily sheen in the water? If it shatters when you poke it with a stick, it’s likely due to natural bacterial processes. If it clings together, take a picture, note your location and report it to the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy’s Pollution Emergency Alerting System (PEAS).