LANSING – It’s that time of year: Black bears soon will leave their dens and become active. Though they’ll primarily forage on green vegetation, according to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR), bears will eat from bird feeders, outdoor pet foods and garbage cans, if available.
The DNR says taking simple steps now can keep bears safely at a distance and prevent conflicts this spring and summer:
• Remove bird feeders or replace feeders with bird baths.
• Bring in outdoor pet foods and keep grills and patio furniture clean.
• Secure garbage cans indoors overnight; take them to the curb the morning of pickup.
If you live in the Upper Peninsula or northern Lower Peninsula, bird feeders can lead to problems for you and bears. Rather than leaving out a calorie-rich bird seed, swap out the feeder for a bird bath, nest box or bird perch. Even better, add a few native plants to your garden that will attract birds year after year. Visit the Audubon website to learn more about native plants that birds love.
Pet foods, outdoor grills and patio furniture offer a buffet of smells for bears, whose noses are highly effective at sniffing out snacks. In fact, they can smell 100 times better than humans! While you might not be able to smell last year’s barbecue on the grill, a bear certainly can.
Bears and other wildlife can be more active under the veil of darkness. Rather than leaving your garbage can outside overnight, store the garbage in a garage, basement or freezer until the morning when garbage is collected.
To learn more about being Bear SMART this spring, visit Michigan.gov/Wildlife or contact the DNR Wildlife Division at 517-284-9453.