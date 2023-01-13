LANSING – As the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) works to finalize the draft Parks and Recreation Division Strategic Plan for 2023-2027, it’s turning to the visitors and residents for feedback – but don’t wait too long; the draft plan review and comment opportunity closes Jan. 20.

The DNR Parks and Recreation Division currently manages 103 state parks and recreation areas, totaling more than 300,000 acres across Michigan’s Upper and Lower peninsulas. It also oversees the state’s boating program, the state motorized and nonmotorized trails system and 140 state forest campgrounds.

Tags

Trending Food Videos