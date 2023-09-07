LANSING – If your plans include swimming at state parks, especially along the Great Lakes, be sure to brush up on beach safety before anyone goes in or near the water, according to the Department of Natural Resources.
Many, but not all, state parks on the Great Lakes offer designated swimming areas that have additional safety measures and visual cautions. These areas are identified by buoys or buoys and markers, a beach flag warning system, and water depth less than five feet at the time of buoy/marker installation. You may also find other designated swim areas in places other than state parks.
It’s important to visit Michigan.gov/BeachSafety for details on state-designated swim beach locations, the beach flag warning system, tips on escaping Great Lakes currents, and more. If you’re at a beach with a flag warning system, check the color upon arrival and recheck throughout the day because conditions can change rapidly.
• Green flag = low hazard. Calm conditions. Enter the water, but exercise caution.
• Yellow flag = medium hazard. Moderate surf and/or currents. Watch for dangerous currents and high waves.
• Red flag = high hazard. High surf and/or strong currents. It’s recommended that you stay on the beach.
• Double red flags = water access closed. Dangerous conditions. Respect the new law that prohibits water access and do not enter the water.
Buoys and markers typically are installed before the Memorial Day holiday weekend and come down after Labor Day. After swim buoys are removed, that stretch of beach is no longer a designated swim area, and swimmers should use the same caution entering the water as they would any other nondesignated swim beach along the Great Lakes.
There are no beach guards at state parks, so never swim alone, always keep close watch of children and bring U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jackets, especially for new and inexperienced swimmers.
Additionally, water currents near piers, breakwalls and outlets of rivers can be extremely hazardous.