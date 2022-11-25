LANSING – As hundreds of thousands of hunters are in the fields and woods for Michigan’s firearm deer season, the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) encourages them to help hungry families in their community by donating a deer to Michigan Sportsmen Against Hunger.

“Hunters who donate a deer will help local communities in need by providing them with highly desirable venison meals,” said Joe Presgrove, public outreach analyst in the DNR Marketing and Outreach Division who coordinates the department’s partnership with Michigan Sportsman Against Hunger.

