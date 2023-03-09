LANSING – A handful of locations throughout Michigan’s state parks and recreation system will temporarily close this summer and fall, but for good reason: road reconstruction, historic preservation, upgraded electrical and water distribution systems, visitor center enhancements, new toilet and shower buildings and other work aimed at making the visitor experience more enjoyable and comfortable.

According to the Department of Natural Resources (DNR), many of these critical projects are possible through millions of dollars in federal relief COVID-19 funding – the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 – while other planned projects are funded through Recreation Passport dollars and various state and federal grants.

