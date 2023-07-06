LANSING – Ahoy, boaters! Ready for Michigan’s 10th annual Aquatic Invasive Species Awareness Week?
This year it runs July 2-8 and features outreach events at more than 50 sites across the state. Michigan’s Invasive Species Program partners and volunteers will be reminding boaters to “clean, drain, dry” their boats and trailers before getting back on the road.
Boaters and anglers need to know that state law requires removal of plants and debris from watercraft and trailers; removal of drain plugs; and draining of bilges, ballast tanks and live wells before any watercraft is transported. Remembering to “clean, drain, dry” also helps prevent the spread of invasives like starry stonewort and zebra and quagga mussels.
Michigan’s AIS Awareness Week events support the Great Lakes AIS Landing Blitz, spreading the word about aquatic invasive species prevention throughout the Great Lakes states and Canadian provinces. It’s sponsored by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy’s Water Resources Division in partnership with the departments of Natural Resources and Agriculture and Rural Development, federal agencies and private and nonprofit organizations.