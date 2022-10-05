DETROIT – The Conference of Great Lakes St. Lawrence Governors & Premiers, a Chicago-based organization representing the Governors of the Great Lakes States and the Canadian Premiers of Ontario and Québec, on Thursday launched its “100% Whitefish” initiative that includes a diverse group of partner organizations.

Dan Eichinger, director of the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, helped kick off the initiative in conjunction with a “head to tail” whitefish tasting organized by noted Detroit-area executive chef Doug Hewitt, in collaboration with Motor City Seafood Company. The event also featured remarks from Dr. Thor Sigfusson, founder and chairman of the Iceland Ocean Cluster.

