OSCODA – One was a program record for a team. The other, for an individual. The Tawas Area boys’ basketball team drilled home 22 three pointers on Tuesday, Jan. 10 in their road game at Oscoda, and senior Ethan Hedglin sent home 10 treys alone, as the Braves had more than enough to defeat their rivals Owls for the fourth straight time, 86-31.

“Our ball movement was really good, I don’t think we took very many bad shots, maybe a couple, if that, and then we shot it really well,” head coach Todd Kaems said. “That is one thing that we know we are capable of is shooting the ball really well on some nights and we had one of those nights.”

