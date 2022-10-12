WEST BRANCH — The Tawas Area volleyball team competed in a tournament at Ogemaw Heights on Saturday. The Lady Braves were unable to get a win, but still competed well, losing to host Ogemaw 25-15 and 25-21, splitting with Pinconning 25-23 and 22-25 and falling to Meridian 25-19 and 25-15.

“Even though we were missing a few players our team really played some of excellent volleyball,” head coach Carol Elowsky said. “Ava Busch really dominated the middle for us and did a great job against the bigger middles we ran up against.”

