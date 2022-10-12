WEST BRANCH — The Tawas Area volleyball team competed in a tournament at Ogemaw Heights on Saturday. The Lady Braves were unable to get a win, but still competed well, losing to host Ogemaw 25-15 and 25-21, splitting with Pinconning 25-23 and 22-25 and falling to Meridian 25-19 and 25-15.
“Even though we were missing a few players our team really played some of excellent volleyball,” head coach Carol Elowsky said. “Ava Busch really dominated the middle for us and did a great job against the bigger middles we ran up against.”
Busch finished with 20 kills, Bethany Sides had nine kills and Bri Smith added five kills. Julia Schlagel led the team in aces.
“I think our back row really played some excellent ball for us, Miranda Nickell led the team in digs and was also one of our strongest in serve receive,” Elowsky said. “Miranda is getting stronger each match. She is one of those players that pushes herself every practice and we are now seeing the results of all her hard work. Hanna Orourke also had a strong day has both a defensive specialist and stepping in as our setter when needed. Hanna is one of those players that can play anywhere and will give 100-percent. We showed so much improvement over the week Our hitting error rate has dropped dramatically and our serve receive percentage is improving. If we keep up at this rate we should be playing great ball at district time.”
On Tuesday, Oct. 4 the Lady Braves competed in a tri-meet at AuGres. They won both of their matches this night, 25-7 and 25-9 over AuGres and 25-19 and 25-23 over Alcona.
“The girls played really well,” Elowssky said. “Elise Klinger had a great night at the net. She also played really good in the back row and I think people tend to forget that about her. She is a very good defensive player and really covers our back line for us.Marisol Klinger also had a great night, she is really starting to become a strong blocker for us. She is very good at her block set ups and really shuts off our line. Our team had a good night with court flow and defense we moved as one unit which was really something we have been working on.”
Elise Klinger had 10 kills and four blocks, Marisol Klinger had 10 assists and four blocks and Emma Koroly led the team in aces.
Tawas heads to Ogemaw Heights on Thursday, hosts its own tournament on Saturday and returns to action at Pinconning on Oct. 22.