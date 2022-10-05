OSCODA — With just five swimmers taking part in Oscoda’s home Independent Swim Conference dual on Wednesday, they knew winning as a team would be unlikely. The Lady Owls in fact lost 102-32, to visiting Essexville-Garber, but head coach Elyssa Steward was once again pleased with some performances from individuals.
“Unfortunately, we had two swimmers out during this meet,” she said. “Garber was nice enough to not score the events where we did not have any swimmers swimming. Riley Beauchamp and Andrea Lopez Martinez both swam in all three relays. Hannah Williams swam her first 200 IM of the season and finished in a 3.02.06. Andrea dropped from a 1.33.47 to a 1.31.01 in her 100 butterfly.”