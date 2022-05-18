HALE — The Hale softball team served as hosts with Posen on Thursday in a North Star League Little Dipper doubleheader. The visiting Lady Vikings handed the Lady Eagles a pair of losses however, 24-5 and 16-1.
“We were much more on the ball,” head coach Mackenzie Rinn said. “We were quick with our fielding and throws and we moved the ball around offensively. I’m not disappointed with either of these results.”
In game one, Erica Bernard struck out five batters as she did most of the pitching in the contest. For the offense, Felicity Hicks, Brooke Sheldon and Ali Beebe all had singles.
In game two, Abby Parkinson and Beebe shared time in the pitcher’s circle.
The Hale offense saw Parkinson, Hicks and Sheldon get base hits.
On Monday, May 9 Hale played at home against Atlanta in what was another NSL Little Dipper twinbill. Hale came up on the short end of these, 19-1 and 18-3.
Bernard started game one in the pitcher’s circle, with Parkinson tossing in relief.
With one hit apiece was Parkinson, Callie Hicks, F. Hicks, Dalaney Kimmerer and Sheldon.
In game two, Kimmerer started the game pitching, with Beebe pitching in relief and striking out two batters.
The offense had Bernard get two hits and Beebe also had a base hit.
Hale (1-17 overall, 1-5 NSL Little Dipper) was at Hillman on Monday and hosts the Charlton Heston Academy on Friday.