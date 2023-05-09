WHITTEMORE – League play turned out to be exactly what the Oscoda baseball team needed to right the ship. The Owls were playing in their North Star League Big Dipper opener at Whittemore-Prescott, and used some solid pitching to win both games, 5-2 and 6-3.

In the opener, Carson Gooch got the win, going five innings and giving up two runs on two hits and 13 strikeouts. Logan Williams came in to pitch the sixth inning, striking out three batters to get the save. Jhonas Williams had a single and scored twice, Mason Osborn had a double and Dreyton Williams had a single and scored a run. Jayden Eberline also reached base three times and had three steals.

