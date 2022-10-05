OSCODA — The Oscoda soccer team took on visiting Sault Ste. Marie on Monday, Sept. 26. The Owls and Blue Devils played through a low-scoring game, but it was Oscoda escaping with a narrow victory, 2-0.
The Owls netted their first goal nine minutes into the match, when Justin Travis booted the ball in on an assist by Jace Hulverson.
The score remained 1-0 until the half, and through most of the second half. With about six minutes left to play, Aaron Ellis booted one home, with an assist by Hulverson.
Isaiah Spragg was in goal and made nine saves, giving him his fourth shutout of the year. Alec Apsitis had three steals and six intercepts, Jack LeClair had four steals and Joe Rush added a non-keeper save.
On Wednesday, Oscoda lost a road game at Alpena, 8-0.
Oscoda (9-9 overall) was down at Pinconning on Monday, heads to Grayling today (Wednesday), hosts Fairview on Thursday and wraps up the regular season on Friday up at Sault Ste. Marie.