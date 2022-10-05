OSCODA — The Oscoda soccer team took on visiting Sault Ste. Marie on Monday, Sept. 26. The Owls and Blue Devils played through a low-scoring game, but it was Oscoda escaping with a narrow victory, 2-0.

The Owls netted their first goal nine minutes into the match, when Justin Travis booted the ball in on an assist by Jace Hulverson.

Tags

Trending Food Videos