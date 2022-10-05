OSCODA — Saturday was a beautiful day to be on the soccer pitch in Oscoda, according to league organizers.
The 12U travel squad faced off with Tawas 1 and the Blue Jays earned a tie 2-2. Harley Kenyon scored both goals for the squad. Kennedy Ruby earned an assist. Oscoda was down 0-1 at halftime and battled back in the second half. Goalkeepers Evan Agtergael and Emiliano Lopez-Martinez were standouts in the match. Evan made three saves and Emiliano four.
10U action saw Ryan Ruby of the Kickers score the only goal of the match to beat the Mighty Tigers, 1-0. Ryan’s goal was a 20 yard blast into the top of the net. The match was a defensive nailbiter the entire time with some stellar goalkeeping by both squads. Paxson Nathaniel had three saves for the Kickers and Jaxson Velazquez made two. Dominic Conley made six saves for the Tigers. His teammate John Dixon made three and Aiden Sheffer one.
8U saw the Blue Bombers top the Blue Sharks, 5-2. Joshua Fulco had a hot foot with three goals for the Bombers. Oliver Larsen and Amelia Swarthout each added one. The Sharks got one goal from Madilynne Jenning.
In 6U the Gladiators cruised past the Blades, 6-2. Matthias Kalbfleisch booted five goals and James Smith one for the winners. Frank Doherty and Rett Kellstrom scored the Blades’ goals.