OSCODA — Saturday was a beautiful day to be on the soccer pitch in Oscoda, according to league organizers.

The 12U travel squad faced off with Tawas 1 and the Blue Jays earned a tie 2-2. Harley Kenyon scored both goals for the squad. Kennedy Ruby earned an assist. Oscoda was down 0-1 at halftime and battled back in the second half. Goalkeepers Evan Agtergael and Emiliano Lopez-Martinez were standouts in the match. Evan made three saves and Emiliano four.

