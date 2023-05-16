GUNS TO FIRST

GUNS TO FIRST – Oscoda’s Emma Michaud guns the ball to first base to record an out during Thursday’s road games at Alcona.

 Photo by Ben Murphy

OSCODA – The Oscoda softball team had plenty of offense in game one of its North Star League Big Dipper game at Alcona on Thursday. The Lady Owls won the opener 14-3, but things went cold in game two, resulting in a 14-6 loss.

Kingsley Backstrom won game one from the circle, while Mia Whipkey had a triple, double, single and three RBI. Libby Mongeau, Josi Kellstorm and Kelsey Serra all had a double and a single and Ava Gooch had a single.

