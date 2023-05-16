OSCODA – The Oscoda softball team had plenty of offense in game one of its North Star League Big Dipper game at Alcona on Thursday. The Lady Owls won the opener 14-3, but things went cold in game two, resulting in a 14-6 loss.
Kingsley Backstrom won game one from the circle, while Mia Whipkey had a triple, double, single and three RBI. Libby Mongeau, Josi Kellstorm and Kelsey Serra all had a double and a single and Ava Gooch had a single.
“Kingsley threw extremely well and moved location around enough to keep them completely off guard,” head coach Tucker Whitley said. “When our defense had opportunities, they made plays. It was a complimentary game in all phases.”
In game two Serra took the loss.
Whipkey had a double and a single, Michaud had two singles and Riley Beauchamp had a single and an RBI.
“After an early 2-0 lead, we had rally after rally stall out,” Whitley said. “There were some things that we could have done better on the base paths, but there were other things that were out of our control. I was proud of the girls for grinding and taking game one. It was an important split. We wanted both, but that’s softball. Kelsey started out by striking out the side in the first inning. We needed to have a better defensive game. That is what sparks your offense.”
On Monday, May 8 the Owls swept visiting Charlton Heston Academy in NSL Big Dipper games, 18-0 and 20-3.
Backstrom had the win in game one, striking out all nine batters she faced in the three inning game.
Whipkey had two doubles, a single and four RBI, Gooch had three hits, Mongeau had a triple, double and an RBI and Emily Macgregor had two singles and two RBI.
Serra had the win in game two, and she also had a double and a single on offense. Whipkey had two singles with Kellstrom and MacGregor getting one single apiece.
“We were able to move some people around and see players in their secondary positions, this is extremely important going forward,” Whitley said. “We played two good games on defense, with limited opportunities since our pitching was so strong. It was great to see both of our aces get the job done efficiently. The bats were very hot all night and we didn’t strand many runners.”
Oscoda (5-1 NSL Big Dipper) hosted Mio on Monday, hosts Rogers City on Friday and heads to Beaverton on Tuesday.