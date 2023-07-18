OSCODA – It didn’t take long for Oscoda to find its girls’ basketball coach. Roughly a month after Mark Toppi was dismissed from the program, Oscoda announced that it hired longtime coach and educator Scott Lueck to the same position on July 10.
“I’m super excited,” Lueck said. “There was a need and I am more than happy to do it so I am going to slide over (from coaching JV boys) to the girls. I haven’t been the varsity coach (in awhile) so it will be nice to have my own program.”
Lueck is an eighth grade social studies teacher at the school. He has coached the JV boys’ basketball team the last three seasons, and was also the head varsity boys coach from 2005-2008.
On top of that he was in the baseball program for many seasons, including a stint as head coach from 2010 to 2016. He has also served as an assistant in the football program.
While this will be Lueck’s first venture in girls’ basketball, the team he inherits should be in pretty good shape. Under Toppi the Lady Owls were able to shed their infamous losing ways for much success; including winning four district titles in the last five years and five straight North Star League Big Dipper championships.
“We still have a pretty good core group of girls and we want to build on what we have been successful at and we want to make improvements on where they need it,” Lueck said. “I would like to have some type of meeting this summer just to do some recruiting and introduce myself. The kids know me but I want to introduce my philosophies and get going on the recruiting and figure out what we are going to do for the off-season. We will get that scheduled and be ready for November.
“We still think we are as good as anybody in the conference and as good as anyone in the district,” he added. “We want to compete at that level and when you get a really good group maybe we can compete at the next level.”
Lueck’s emphasis on recruiting is needed, as at the moment it is unclear if they will have enough player turnout for a JV team this winter. Last season many players had to alternate between varsity and JV in order to play a full schedule.
“We think there are some girls that might come back that missed a year or two, which is good,” Lueck said. “We need to get more girls. We hope to have a JV program this year but we might have to do it with some juniors playing part time on JV. We are going to recruit hard and get the right number of girls in each class.”
Lueck was also quick to point out the work of volunteer coach Shannon Wonnacott. While the program was looking for its next head coach, Wonnacott stepped in to keep the girls involved in the game during the off-season.
“She kept the girls going all summer, they played 22 games,” Lueck said, adding he plans to keep her on as his assistant. “That was really beneficial, I know that is going to pay off. We are very grateful for her.”
With as basketball rich as Oscoda has been in recent years, Lueck knows he doesn’t have to reinvent the wheel to keep the program going.
“We just have to build on what they are good at and improve on the things that they aren’t and just play hard and have fun,” he said. “We have to make sure everyone is enjoying it. If they can find value in it they will want to be a part of the program.”