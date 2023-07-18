SCOTT LUECK

OSCODA – It didn’t take long for Oscoda to find its girls’ basketball coach. Roughly a month after Mark Toppi was dismissed from the program, Oscoda announced that it hired longtime coach and educator Scott Lueck to the same position on July 10.

“I’m super excited,” Lueck said. “There was a need and I am more than happy to do it so I am going to slide over (from coaching JV boys) to the girls. I haven’t been the varsity coach (in awhile) so it will be nice to have my own program.”

