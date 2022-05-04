OSCODA — The Oscoda girls soccer team wasn’t able to pick up their first win of the season on Thursday. The Lady Owls were hosting Grayling, and came up short in this one, 2-0.
Emma Hofacer had 13 saves in goal.
“Strong game by Jessica Montgomery and Cali Janis,” head coach Christine Byrne said. “Things on the field are starting to click. They are working hard and progressing each game. You can really see the girls starting to play as a team. We will continue to get better from practicing and games.”
On Monday, April 25 the Owls lost a game at Midland Calvary Baptist Academy, 1-0.
The game was 0-0 at the half, with Calvary getting the contest’s lone ball in the second half.
Hofacer had 17 saves in net and Byrne also credited the play of Maddie Allen.
“They scored within first two minutes of the second half,” Byrne said. “We didn’t match their energy coming back into the game. That didn’t stop the girls from continuing to play hard. They stayed in it right until the end but just couldn’t find the back of the net.”
Oscoda (0-4-2 overall) was at home against Pinconning on Monday and will host Mt. Pleasant on Tuesday.