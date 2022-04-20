HALE — The Hale track and field team began their season on Tuesday, April 12. The Eagles hosted a North Star League Little Dipper Jamboree, which saw their boys team place third and the girls come in fourth.
The boys had Zach Koepke win the 200 meter dash on a time of 25.5, and he was also second in the 100. Robert Rosebrugh added a second place finish in the 200.
Alex Wanty was second in the 400 and he also won the 1600 in a time of 4:59. Koepke took second in the 300 hurdles.
In the 4x100 relay Hale had the winning team of Koepke, Deon’tae Hence, Rosebrugh and Dalton Jaremba and the 4x400 relay team of Les Cook, Kenny Matthews, Jaremba and Wanta finished third.
Jaremba was also third in the discus, Aiden Egresics was eighth in the shot put and Wanty was third in the high jump. Rosebrugh added a ninth place finish in the long jump.
On the girls’ side, Kaitlyn Hollis was seventh in the 100, Anna Temple was seventh in the 200 and Chloe Bernard was fourth in the 800. In the 1600 meter run Kayla Wolanin was third and Bernard was fourth, and in the 3200 Wolanin was second.
The Lady Eagles won the 4x800 relay thanks to runs by Temple, Hollis, Bernard and Wolanin, with the same four taking second in the 4x100.
Hale was at Oscoda on Tuesday, heads to Standish-Sterling on Friday and hosts another NSL jamboree on Tuesday.