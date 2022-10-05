HILLMAN — After forfeiting to Rogers City in week five, the Hale 8-man football team was back in action on Friday. The Eagles were playing a North Star League Little Dipper game at Hillman, and though they lost 48-8, there were plenty of positives to take away on the night.
“I was really happy to see how they played, they played really well, one of the best games we played yet,” head coach Doug Bernard said. “We had a couple of touchdowns called back on some blocks in the back and a couple drives killed with some penalties. Unfortunate mistakes, and without those we would have done quite well. It is unfortunate, but it was good to see us move the ball against them.”
Seth Gibson led the offense with 125 yards on 16 attempts, Dalton Jaremba had nine carries for 40 yards, Jeff Guoan ran four times for 34 yards and a touchdown and Sam Patten added 33 yards on eight carries.
Guoan also had 16.5 tackles and recovered a fumble on defense, Patten had 10 tackles, Dalton and Jaremba had 4.5 tackles, Zanader Johnson had four tackles and Quinton Coleman took down two.
“Defensively we did really well,” Bernard said. “They had to go to trickery (a couple times) to score on us. It made me feel good that they had to pull trick plays on us to get six.”
Hale (0-6 overall, 0-2 NSL Little Dipper) hosts the Charlton Heston Academy (0-6) on Friday. The Patriots have lost 34-straight games, the most of any team in 8-man football, including last week’s loss to Atlanta, 60-6.