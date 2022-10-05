HILLMAN — After forfeiting to Rogers City in week five, the Hale 8-man football team was back in action on Friday. The Eagles were playing a North Star League Little Dipper game at Hillman, and though they lost 48-8, there were plenty of positives to take away on the night.

“I was really happy to see how they played, they played really well, one of the best games we played yet,” head coach Doug Bernard said. “We had a couple of touchdowns called back on some blocks in the back and a couple drives killed with some penalties. Unfortunate mistakes, and without those we would have done quite well. It is unfortunate, but it was good to see us move the ball against them.”

