CADILLAC — The Tawas Area baseball team played over at the Cadillac Invitational on Saturday. Tawas lost both contests of the day, 1-0 to Newaygo in game one and tourney host Cadillac 8-0 in their second game.
In game one, Ethan Hedglin took the loss, tossing three innings and giving up one, zero earned on one hit and five strikeouts. Ben Bolen also pitched two innings and gave up zero runs on two hits, two strikeouts and four walks. Kadin Bellinger pitched an inning in relief and struck out one batter.
Bobby Turner led the offense with two hits, Ozzy Johnson, Gavin Shawn and Bolen had one hit apiece.
“We got a runner to third twice with less than two outs and just couldn’t get him home,” head coach Jim Gorman said. “Pitching was great. Defense was good but we had to be perfect. Tough one to lose but the boys played very well. Sometimes you just have to give it up to the other team’s pitcher, defense, hitters. It was a very good baseball game.”
In game two, Johnson took the loss as he went three innings and gave up five runs, three earned on seven hits, three strikeouts and three walks. Evan Mochty pitched in relief and struck out one batter.
Johnson had two singles and Turner had one base hit.
“We struggled in the second game only managing three hits and only getting a single runner to third in the bottom of fifth,” Gorman said. “Just a tough one as we made a few miscues in the field early as we were a little flat coming off that tough loss. I’m confident that the boys will rebound as we are a resilient bunch. Warmer weather is here finally so we’ll get some quality work in and be ready to go at the right time of season.”
On Monday, May 2 the Braves played at Pinconning for a doubleheader, losing those games 9-6 and 7-3.
Hedglin took the loss in game one, as he went there and one-third innings and gave up eight earned runs on eight hits, six strikeouts and three walks. Jake Hazen tossed one and two third innings and gave up one unearned run and struck out one batter.
Mochty, Turner, Shawn, Hedglin and Bellinger all had at least one hit and one RBI.
“We played pretty well but we couldn’t stay out of the one big inning again,” Gorman said. “Just couldn’t come up with the timely play and a good team like Pinconning is going to make you pay whenever you allow an extra out or break. We are competing which is important and playing pretty good defense. We just need to get a few more timely hits which will lead to more big innings and one or more clutch plays in the field.”
Game two was called after three innings due to darkness. Bellinger had three strikeouts pitching while Mochty was able to strike out two batters.
Turner had two hits, while Mochty, Bellinger, Hazen, Bolen and Hayden Cadorette each had one hit. Bolen, Turner and Cadorette also drive in at least one run.
“Pinconning jumped early but our bats started to come around,” Gorman said. “Evan did a nice job in relief.”
Tawas (5-7 overall) plays John Glenn at Dow Diamond in Midland on Thursday, plays at the Oscoda Invitational on Saturday and is at Saginaw Nouvel on Tuesday.