CROSS COUNTRY

CROSS COUNTRY — Hale’s Sean Bernard (left) and Alex Wanty competed in the Division 4 cross country championship race on Saturday at Michigan International Speedway.

 Courtesy photo

BROOKLYN — The Hale cross country team sent two runners to the boys’ Division 4 state championship race on Saturday, at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn. Weather was less than ideal for the races, with windy conditions and off-and-on rain, but they still had solid showings as they wrapped up their respective seasons.

Junior Alex Wanty was making his third state finals appearance, and was able to come in 74th with a time of 17:59.

