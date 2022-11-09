BROOKLYN — The Hale cross country team sent two runners to the boys’ Division 4 state championship race on Saturday, at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn. Weather was less than ideal for the races, with windy conditions and off-and-on rain, but they still had solid showings as they wrapped up their respective seasons.
Junior Alex Wanty was making his third state finals appearance, and was able to come in 74th with a time of 17:59.
Freshman Sean Bernard was able to come in 171st, with a time of 19:25. They ran in a field of 248 runners.
“We are very happy and proud of the boys to make it to the state finals,” Hale head coach Steve Bradley said. “This is the fourth year in a row we have taken either the team or individuals to the state finals and we are proud of what they did. It is always tough down at the state finals, you have to run the best you can on that day. We missed the rain, but it was very, very windy down there but all-in-all it was a good day.
“I’m very proud of what our team accomplished this year,” he added. “The boys finishing fourth at regionals and the girls winning a league championship. It was very successful and we capped it off by taking two boys to the state finals.”
Tawas Area senior Aaliyah Cota took part in the girls’ Division 3 race. This was her third trip to the state finals. She wrapped up her cross country career with a 62nd place finish, with a solid time of 20:45.
“Aaliyah has always been a strong competitor since the day she stepped foot out on the course her sophomore year,” Tawas head coach Brianna Griffiths said. “This last meet was not the exception. She worked so hard during the entire race to reset and refocus on her goals. She placed 62nd out of 252 runners in wind and rain. I couldn’t be more proud of her and what she has accomplished.”