MANCELONA — The Tawas Area cross country team competed in the Mancelona Invitational. Out of nine scoring teams, the Braves saw their boys’ come in seventh and their girls’ place fourth. The day was highlighted by 17 runners clocking personal best times.

The boys had Dylan Vincenty-Cole lead things with a 14th place finish and time of 18:53, Jesse Hartman and Austin Billinghurst were 26th and 27th with times of 20:40, Nicholes Sides was 36th at 22:03, Daniel Stone finished 38th on a run of 23:21 and Henry Brummeler was 39th with a time of 23:26.

