MANCELONA — The Tawas Area cross country team competed in the Mancelona Invitational. Out of nine scoring teams, the Braves saw their boys’ come in seventh and their girls’ place fourth. The day was highlighted by 17 runners clocking personal best times.
The boys had Dylan Vincenty-Cole lead things with a 14th place finish and time of 18:53, Jesse Hartman and Austin Billinghurst were 26th and 27th with times of 20:40, Nicholes Sides was 36th at 22:03, Daniel Stone finished 38th on a run of 23:21 and Henry Brummeler was 39th with a time of 23:26.
The Lady Braves saw Aaliyah Cota run to a fifth place finish and time of 20:34. Alyssa Runyan was 19th at 22:47, Emma Hemker was 28th at 24:03, Mckenzie Nunn and Megan Wood were 35th and 36th with times of 24:42 and 25:02, Ashely Nguyen was 40th with a 25:58 and Audrey Nguyen was 41st at 26:02.
Running in the JV race, for the boys, Vincent Lin was ninth with a time of 22:56, Joseph Potts was 11th at 23:45, Lucas MacEwen was 15th at 24:59 and Adam Billinghurst was 18th on a run of 26:35.
The Lady Braves JV race runners were led by Ashely Runyan with a 10th place finish at 26:52, Riley Garrett was 11th at 26:55, Abby Kloska crossed the line 18th with a 29:13 and Christine Qiu was 22nd at 31:08.
Tawas competes next on Friday at Saginaw Valley State University, for the Cardinal Homecoming Classic.