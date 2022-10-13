HALE — Already dancing the line of not having enough players to play on a weekly basis, the Hale football team was hit with some injuries in recent days. As a result, the Eagles have called off Friday’s North Star League Little Dipper game at ninth ranked AuGres.
“It is injuries, we do not have enough available healthy bodies,” Hale co-athletic director Ryan Parkinson confirmed Thursday afternoon. “Some were football related and some not were not football related, but either way it comes down to that we don’t have enough healthy bodies.”
Hale also cancelled its game with Rogers City back on Sept. 23 due to lack of available players, and has played with as few as 10 suited up for game action.
On Friday, Hale won its homecoming game 38-20 over the Charlton Heston Academy, but had just 11 players dressed. As of Thursday, Parkinson believed that Hale would have only had eight available healthy players for their contest in AuGres.
The Eagles (1-7 overall) are hopeful to play its regular season finale at home against Atlanta on Oct. 21. Parkinson wants to have at least 10 available players for that contest to happen however, and hopes to make that decision early next week.
“I would guess it would be more of a wait and see thing,” he said. “Hopefully we are recovered enough next week that we can finish the season. We are hopeful that is the case, but (this week) they weren’t physically able to practice and we don’t feel like it would be right to play (against AuGres).”
AuGres improves to 7-1 with the forfeit win, and this essentially sets up a winner-take-all game with eight ranked Posen on Oct. 21. The winner of that contest will win the NSL Little Dipper outright.