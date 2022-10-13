HALE — Already dancing the line of not having enough players to play on a weekly basis, the Hale football team was hit with some injuries in recent days. As a result, the Eagles have called off Friday’s North Star League Little Dipper game at ninth ranked AuGres.

“It is injuries, we do not have enough available healthy bodies,” Hale co-athletic director Ryan Parkinson confirmed Thursday afternoon. “Some were football related and some not were not football related, but either way it comes down to that we don’t have enough healthy bodies.”

Tags

Trending Food Videos