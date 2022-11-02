Tawas Area volleyball's Marisol Klinger

Tawas Area’s Marisol Klinger makes a play at the net during Thursday’s home win over Alcona.

 Photo by Ben Murphy

TAWAS CITY — The Tawas Area volleyball team got off to a bit of a slow start on Thursday. The Lady Braves were hosting Alcona on senior night, and though they dropped the opening set, they rallied to get the win in four, 21-25, 25-22, 25-22 and 27-25 in what was also their regular season finale.

“I was really happy,” head coach Carol Elowsky said. “We usually don’t do well on senior night, we get such weird emotions flying around.”

