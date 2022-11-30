Ryan Lomason

Ryan Lomason

 Courtesy photo

WHITTEMORE — Ryan Lomason, a 1999 Whittemore-Prescott graduate, pretty much saw the boys’ basketball program at its pinnacle. His senior year the Cardinals won a district championship in convincing fashion. They came within an eyelash of winning a regional championship too, but lost a painful game to Charlevoix 77-75. Lomason, who was play-making point guard on that team will hope those glory days can come again, as he was just recently named the program’s varsity head coach.

“I’m excited, that’s for sure,” he said. “It just doesn’t seem like it is real yet because we haven’t gotten into the swing of anything yet, we’ve only practiced three times so far. It is still kind of all just sinking in.”

Tags

Trending Food Videos