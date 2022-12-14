W-P wrestling's Carly Cowles

W-P’s Carly Cowles grapples with her opponent during last week’s home tri-meet.

 Photo by Ben Murphy

WHITTEMORE — The Whittemore-Prescott wrestling team opened up the new season on their home mat on Wednesday. The Cardinals won both matches in the tri-meet in convincing fashion, taking care of Alpena 66-12 and Alcona 78-6.

Going 2-0 on the day were Gracie Murphy, Gabby Murphy, Seth Pope, Thomas Saunders, Eli Murphy, Dillan Parent, Sam Vyner and Alex Morgan. Going 1-0 were Sienna Willingham, Carly Cowles, Serenity Hayes, Adrian McDonald, Logan Jenkins, London Crossley, Kameron Johnson and Thomas Cronin.

