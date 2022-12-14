WHITTEMORE — The Whittemore-Prescott wrestling team opened up the new season on their home mat on Wednesday. The Cardinals won both matches in the tri-meet in convincing fashion, taking care of Alpena 66-12 and Alcona 78-6.
Going 2-0 on the day were Gracie Murphy, Gabby Murphy, Seth Pope, Thomas Saunders, Eli Murphy, Dillan Parent, Sam Vyner and Alex Morgan. Going 1-0 were Sienna Willingham, Carly Cowles, Serenity Hayes, Adrian McDonald, Logan Jenkins, London Crossley, Kameron Johnson and Thomas Cronin.
“I think we wrestled well, for it being the first meet of the year,” head coach Russ Wilson said.
On Saturday, the Cardinals sent their male wrestlers to Manton for an individual invite. Taking first place was Saunders who was 5-0, Parent and Vyner who were both 4-0. Eli Murphy was also third place on the day and McDonald had a solid showing as well, going 3-1.
“We had a good day overall,” Wilson said. “We got a lot of matches on the day. It was a good experience for my new kids.”
On Friday, W-P sent its girls to Monroe Catholic Central for an invitational. They were able to accumulate enough points to take first place overall. They had 127 points while second place Clinton tallied 92 points.
Taking first place on the day was Shaelyn Vyner. Coming in second place was Gracie Murphy, Cowles, Hayes and Crossley. Willingham added a third place finish.
“It was a long bus ride, but worth it,” Wilson said. “We wrestled tough all night. I’m very proud of my girls.”
W-P (2-0 overall) hosts the Craig Funsch Memorial assembly meet today at 1 p.m. The boys’ head to Grayling on Saturday while the Cardinals’ girl wrestlers will head to Clinton on the same day.