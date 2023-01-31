OSCODA – The Oscoda swim and dive team welcomed in a pair of squads from the upper peninsula on Monday, Jan. 23. The Owls racked up 455 points, finishing behind Sault Ste. Marie which had 566 points and finishing ahead of Rudyard, which had 250 points.

“We had some great swims,” head coach Elyssa Steward said. “It was a little different swimming against U.P. teams as they have a combined boys’ and girls’ season and the boys and girls swam together. We held up well, but tin the end, sheer numbers got us from the Sault.”

