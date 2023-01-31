OSCODA – The Oscoda swim and dive team welcomed in a pair of squads from the upper peninsula on Monday, Jan. 23. The Owls racked up 455 points, finishing behind Sault Ste. Marie which had 566 points and finishing ahead of Rudyard, which had 250 points.
“We had some great swims,” head coach Elyssa Steward said. “It was a little different swimming against U.P. teams as they have a combined boys’ and girls’ season and the boys and girls swam together. We held up well, but tin the end, sheer numbers got us from the Sault.”
The Owls opened the night with a win in the 200 medley relay, thanks to Libby Mongeau, Stephen Price, Axel Raybourn and Ben Rudolph. They also had an eighth place finish in the same event, with swims by Carter Nelkie, Aidan Taylor, Gabe Martin and Kaleb Williams.
In the 200 free, Nelkie was able to get second place, Martin was fourth while Patrick Boje and Zach Ridgewell had eighth and ninth lace finishes. The individual medley had Joe Rush swim toa solid second place finish, Price had a third place swim and Julian Gawne touched out in eighth place.
The 50 free had second, sixth, seventh, eighth and 11{sup}th{/sup} place Owl finishers, thanks to Raybourn, Mongeau, Jack Garner, Williams and Dan Helsel, Taylor won the diving portion of the event, with Ryan Story coming in sixth.
The next event was the butterfly, which had Martin come in second, Rush was fourth, Gawne placed sixth and Ridgewell had an eighth place finish. It was Rudolph, Price, Mongeau and Nichole Leeseberg taking second, third, fifth and 11th in the 100 free while the 500 free had Raybourn, Garner and Williams come in first, third and eighth.
The Owls had two teams in the 200 free relay, getting a second place effort from Mongeau, Gawne, Rush and Boje. They also had a fifth place swim from Williams, Story, Leeseberg and Garner.
The backstroke had sixth, eighth and ninth place finishes form Nelkie, Boje and Story and the breaststroke had Rudolph, Taylor and Leeseburg take second, third and seventh.
With three teams in the 400 free relay, Rush, Rudolph, Price and Raybourn won the event. Martin, Gawne, Nelkie and Taylor were fifth and Boje, Helsel, Story and Ridgewell were good for eighth.
Oscoda hosted Caro on Tuesday and returns to action this coming Tuesday, when it heads down to Chesaning.