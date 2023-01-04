TAWAS CITY — The Tawas Area hockey team has certainly had a knack for playing in narrow contests recently. The Braves have had three straight overtime games, including a thrilling come from behind 5-4 win over the Bay Area Thunder on Tuesday, Dec. 20 at Tawas Bay Ice Arena.
Tawas struggled early on in this one, giving up a pair of goals in the first period to trail 2-0 and the Thunder netted the first two goals of the second as well, making it 4-0.
Tawas pulled within 4-1 with 4:16 play in the period, as it got an even strength goal by Kyle Indreica on an assist by Gage Maxfield.
The Braves continued their comeback with goals with 6:17 and 5:22 to play. Joel Ulman scored on an assist by Zack Miller and Indreica netted his second of the night, with Maxfield and Braden Bolen getting assists on that one.
Tawas sent the game to overtime with Indreica’s third goal of the game. He took assists by Devin Grathoff and Maxfield, sending it in with 1:12 to go.
Tawas finished off the biggest comeback in program history with 5:36 to play in overtime, with Grathoff scoring on assists by Indreica and Maxfield.
Ethan Wood was in goal and managed to make 36 saves.
A day later, on Wednesday, Dec. 21 the Braves lost an overtime game, 3-2 against visiting Cheboygan.
Tawas scored late in the first period on an unassisted goal by Sean Bernard, for a 1-0 lead. The Chiefs scored the lone goal of the second, knotting things up at 1-1 after two.
The Braves scored a go-ahead goal with 11:35 to play, as Maxfield found the back of the net on assists by Bernard and Cooper Gorman.
The Chiefs sent the game to overtime with a goal with 5:42 to play. Then, with 58 seconds remaining in the extra session, Cheboygan scored the game winner.
Wood had 38 saves in this one.
Tawas (3-5-1 overall) played games against Springfield (OH) on Dec. 30 and Lenawee United on Dec. 31; updates on those contests will be in next week’s issue. The Braves head down to play the Bay Area Thunder today (Wednesday), travel down at Walled Lake Northern on, Saturday, Jan. 7 and play again on Jan. 20 against Bishop Foley United, in a game that will be played in Gladwin.