TAWAS CITY — The Tawas Ravens fifth and sixth grade football team hosted Elk Rapids on Saturday, in their league semi-final game. The Ravens battled all afternoon, and came out on top in a thriller, 19-14.
“The game was going back and forth like a tennis match and both teams went through some growing pains as we battled each other and strong winds that shut down passing games, punts, and caused turnovers,” head coach Doug Livingston said.
The undefeated Ravens haven’t been in too many close games this fall, but did find themselves down 14-12 at the half of this one.
“I was so proud to see how they handled the pressure of trailing at halftime for the first time all season,” Livingston said. “We talked and made our adjustments and our offensive line stepped up and we made some big plays on fourth down. We have to hand it to the Elk Rapids players, they played a very tough game as well. Each week we have been playing to stay together for one more week and so glad that we have another opportunity to okay together play for the league championship in Mancelona.”
The Ravens play in the NWTC championship game on Saturday in Mancelona at 6 p.m., where they will go up against Alpena A.