RAVENS

Tawas Ravens player Kash Maxfield dives ahead for extra yardage during Saturday’s semi-final home win over Elk rapids.

 Courtesy photo

TAWAS CITY — The Tawas Ravens fifth and sixth grade football team hosted Elk Rapids on Saturday, in their league semi-final game. The Ravens battled all afternoon, and came out on top in a thriller, 19-14.

“The game was going back and forth like a tennis match and both teams went through some growing pains as we battled each other and strong winds that shut down passing games, punts, and caused turnovers,” head coach Doug Livingston said.

