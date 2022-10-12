OSCODA — The Oscoda volleyball team may have gone unranked in the latest coaches’ poll, but make no mistake about it, the Lady Owls have continually proven themselves as one of the best teams in all of Division 3 this fall. This was on full display on Tuesday, Oct. 4, when they dominated a visiting Posen team, 25-13, 25-8 and 25-9 in a North Star League crossover game on senior night.

“They were very aggressive, they were swinging pretty hard, which I like to see,” head coach Melissa Curley said. “I don’t like seeing them go into safe made and do a lot of pushing and tipping the ball over the net.”

Tags

Trending Food Videos