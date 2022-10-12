OSCODA — The Oscoda volleyball team may have gone unranked in the latest coaches’ poll, but make no mistake about it, the Lady Owls have continually proven themselves as one of the best teams in all of Division 3 this fall. This was on full display on Tuesday, Oct. 4, when they dominated a visiting Posen team, 25-13, 25-8 and 25-9 in a North Star League crossover game on senior night.
“They were very aggressive, they were swinging pretty hard, which I like to see,” head coach Melissa Curley said. “I don’t like seeing them go into safe made and do a lot of pushing and tipping the ball over the net.”
The Owls were clearly not in safe-mode in this one. They played through a somewhat close opening set, capping it off with a spike and an ace by Mia Whipkey and a spike by Grace Bergquist.
Two early aces in the second by M. Whipkey put Oscoda head 5-1, and an impressive serving streak by Kyden Ehle, which saw her drill seven aces to the floor, gave the Owls a commanding 19-4 advantage.
An ace by Luella Whipkey sent the score to 21-6 and Elle Kellstrom finished off the set this time with a spike.
It was more of the same in the third set. A pair of L. Whipkey spikes made it 5-0, and an ace by Ashton Ehle made it 7-0.
Two more aces by Kyden Ehle made it 11-2 in the frame, and Ashton Ehle continued the serving barrage with two more aces late in the set, putting the score to 22-7. The set and the game was capped off with back-to-back kills by L. Whipkey and K. Ehle tipped the ball over the net for the final point.
“They stressed me out the first game a little bit, we had a couple girls in different positions just so we could get all the seniors out there together (for senior night),” Curley said. “We served pretty aggressively, but we still did have too many errors than what I would like to see. The girls placed the ball really well.”
L. Whipkey led the team with seven kills, three digs and four aces, A. Ehle and M. Whipkey had five kills apiece, K. Ehle had 24 assists, three digs and 11 aces and Libby Mongeau added three kills and three digs
On Wednesday, Oscoda played their first North Star League Big Dipper contest of the year, picking up another straight sets win, 25-17, 25-14 and 25-22.
“We feel like everyone is out gunning for us this year, so to come out and start off strong in the first set was a good thing for us,” Curley said.
In this one, L. Whipkey had 16 kills, eight digs and three aces, K. Ehle had 32 assists, one kill, two digs and six aces, A. Ehle had 10 kills, 10 digs and six aces, M. Whipkey had three kills, one block, four digs and five aces and Liz Fulco chipped in with three kills, one block and two digs.
Oscoda (1-0 NSL Big Dipper) hosted Whittemore-Prescott on Tuesday, heads to Alcona on Thursday and is at the Charlton Heston Academy on Tuesday.
“We really just have to stay focused on our passing,” Curley said. “We’ve done well with that the last week and a half to two weeks, but if we keep our passing and keep taking those aggressive swings, we will continue to stay on the winning side of these matches.”