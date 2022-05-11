FAIRVIEW — The Hale track and field team saw action at the Fairview Invitational on Tuesday, May 3. In the 15-team event, the boys’ team was 13th and the girls’ team placed 14th.
The boys were led by Zach Koepke coming in eighth in both the 100 and 200 meter dashes, Dalton Jaremba was 18th in the 100, Kenny Matthews and Jaremba were 19th and 20th in the 400 and Aiden Egresics was 23rd in the 800.
Koepke was also third in the 300 hurdles, Egresics was 20th in the shot put, Jaremba was 26th in the discus and Matthews was 23rd in the long jump.
For the Lady Eagles, Kaitlyn Hollis was 27th in the 100, 20th in the 200 and 14th in the 800.
Chloe Bernard was ninth in the 800, 22nd in the 200 and 10th in the 1600. Kayla Wolanin added a sixth place finish in the 3200, ninth in the 1600 and 11th in the 400.
Hale was at Oscoda on Tuesday in a North Star League meet, heads to Akron-Fairgrove on Friday and competes in a Division 4 regional meet on May 20 at Indian River.