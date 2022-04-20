ROSCOMMON — The Tawas Area track and field teams got their seasons off to a start on Thursday, as they competed at the Roscommon Invitational. The boys team had a seventh place finish while the girls were good for eighth place in the 11 team meet.
The boys had Luke Martin finish fifth in the 200 meter dash, and he was also 10th in the 100 meter dash. Ethan Romzek added fifth place points in the 400 meter run and Kevin Lowe was 13th in the 800.
In the 4x200 relay a team of Kyle Indreica, Brayden Heemer, Ethan Romzek and Luke Martin finished third, while the 4x100 relay team of Martin, Indreica, Jackson Pestrue and Michael Smith was fourth. The 4x400 team of Max Herrick, Gage Maxfield, Xander Whitford and Brayden Heemer was fifth.
The shot put had John Rogers come in sixth and Luther Anderson finish 11th while in discus Jack Busch and Anderson were fifth and sixth respectively.
The girls had Olivia Morand finish fifth in the 800, sixth in the 400 and eighth in the 200. Ava Busch was also ninth in the 400. Aaliyah Cota had a good showing in the 1600 meter run with a sixth place finish and the 4x400 and 4x800 relay teams each took third. The 4x400 saw a team of Busch, Aaliyah Cota, Addison Cota and Morand while the 4x800 was Brooke Binder, Sophia Morand, Alyssa Runyan and Aaliyah Cota.
In the shot put, Shyah McGough was 10th, while the top discus thrower for Tawas was Hannah Hinckley, who was seventh. In the long jump, Juliette Johnson added a ninth place finish.
Tawas hosted a meet on Tuesday, heads to Standish-Sterling on Friday and heads to Gladwin on Wednesday.