TAWAS CITY — The hockey career of Tawas City resident Max Martin appears to only be getting started. Martin, who has played in top junior leagues in Canada and the United States in recent years, announced last month that he signed to continue his career for the Minot Minotauros of the North American Hockey League.
“It is really cool, a really big accomplishment but it is a small step in a much larger journey,” Martin said.
This past winter Martin played forward for the Pembroke Lumber Kings of the Central Canada Hockey League, where he had four goals and 14 assists. After COVID-19 restrictions forced him back to the states in December, Martin joined Biggby Coffee AAA 18-U in the NAPHL. In 33 games with Biggby Coffee he had 22 goals and 21 assists. Prior to that he played for Fox Motors Hockey.
“I have had a lot of hard work along the way, and my parents, coaches and my teammates (played a factor),” Martin said. “A lot of it comes to hard work, playing every day and getting on the ice as much as I can. Ever since I could get on the rink and play hockey I did. Whether it was sticks and pucks or open rink, I was just on the ice.”
In August, Martin will leave for Minot, ND, where he hopes to make some more noise and eventually play his way to a Division 1 college scholarship.
“A lot of D1 schools want you to play two years of juniors or as much juniors as you can before you go to college to play,” Martin said. “You play juniors until you’re 20, then you go to college. No one goes right from high school into college (hockey) unless you are very, very elite.”
While he has his eyes set on an eventual D1 scholarship, he isn’t putting the cart in front of the horse.
“I’m just taking it step by step,” Martin said. “Now it is a Division 1 scholarship (I’m going after) and if I secure that, I can try to play pro. With hockey and life in general, you can always get better. You play house hockey, let’s try to play AA. You play AAA let’s go up to juniors. You play juniors, let’s play D1. Hockey has been fun for me, everything about it has been fun.”