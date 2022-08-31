ST. IGNACE — The long sought after win remained elusive for the Tawas Area football team on Friday. The Braves, playing their season opener up at St. Ignace, lost 26-6, but there were certainly signs of just how vastly improved the team was.
“It was great, they were excited and I will tell you right now, we had that team on the ropes in the third quarter,” head coach Zack Blanchard said. “What cost us in the game was we had five fumbles. If you were going to tell me that we fumble the ball five times and give up a kick return for a touchdown, and only lose by 20, I would tell you that you were crazy. This team last year, they would give up 20 or 30 points in the first quarter, but it was still scoreless in the second.”
The Tawas defense held St. Ignace out of the endzone in the first quarter thanks to a big goal line stand, but after an offensive drive stalled midway through the second, the Saints drew first blood.
With Tawas pinned deep in its own end, St. Ignace hauled in a punt and raced into the endzone from 40 yards out, making it 8-0.
The Braves answered only moments later though, as Jake Hazen returned the ensuing kickoff 60 yards for a score, pulling Tawas within 8-6.
St. Ignace needed just two plays to score on its next drive, cashing in on a long pass down the sidelines for a 60-yard touchdown, making it 14-6 at the half.
St. Ignace also scored early in the third quarter to take a 20-6 lead.
From here, the Braves pieced together back-to-back promising drives. However, both resulted in fumbles recovered by the Saints. Tawas similarly had a drive ended via fumble late in the first half, and the five total fumbles proved to be too much to overcome.
“Our game plan was pretty sound, we made some mistakes and on two plays we just got burned on coverage, but ultimately, the defense played lights out,” Blanchard said. “We have to improve on special teams and we have to get better up front and better recognizing holes for us to hit in our running game. Our passing game will develop as the year goes on and that will open it up more, but right now we are trying to do very little very well.”
The Saints closed out the scoring with a 17-yard touchdown run with just under eight minutes to play in the game.
Blanchard, making his head coaching debut at Tawas, had hoped to end the program’s 15-game losing streak that he had inherited. They came up just a few plays short of that bid however.
“I am telling you, I believe in these kids,” Blanchard said. “I haven’t seen kids so upset at the end of the game because they had bought in so much for such a long time. We just need to stay patient and supportive and it will get turned around.”
Max Herrick finished with 110 yards rushing on 28 carries and Granite Barringer was eight-of 12 passing for 95 yards.
Tawas (0-1 overall) hosts Millington (1-0) on Thursday. The Cardinals, expected to be one of the top teams in Division 6 this year, topped Detroit Southeastern 26-20 last week.